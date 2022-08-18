Contrasting Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) & Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gecina alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Gecina has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 2 4 0 2.67 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gecina and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gecina currently has a consensus price target of $119.92, suggesting a potential upside of 45.18%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Gecina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gecina is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage -90.64% 18.86% 3.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gecina and Angel Oak Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $725.68 million N/A $1.00 billion N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.32 $21.11 million ($3.53) -4.35

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Summary

Gecina beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

(Get Rating)

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.