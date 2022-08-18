Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$66.39 million during the quarter.

K92 Mining Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.01.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 33.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.33. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.52.

About K92 Mining

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.