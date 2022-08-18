Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of USA opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.59 and a twelve month high of C$1.66. The company has a market cap of C$116.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.05.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

