Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

HBM stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 775,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $4,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

