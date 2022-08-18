Cormark Weighs in on Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Monday.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

TSE:NEO opened at C$14.36 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$10.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$584.19 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Insider Transactions at Neo Performance Materials

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 9,200 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,375,380. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,600 shares of company stock worth $426,408.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.