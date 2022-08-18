Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coty Trading Down 0.6 %

Coty stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

About Coty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Coty by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Coty by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

