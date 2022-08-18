Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Shares Down 2.4%

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

Countryside Partnerships Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

About Countryside Partnerships

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.