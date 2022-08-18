Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Lowered to Sell at CLSA

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.40 price objective on the stock. CLSA’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Coupang has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $33.64.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Coupang by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

