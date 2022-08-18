Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.50.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $599.40 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $452.48 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $524.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.08. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.14 by ($4.20). The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.