Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWGL opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Crimson Wine Group has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

About Crimson Wine Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.