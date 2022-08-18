Critical Comparison: Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Second Street Capital and PulteGroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PulteGroup $13.93 billion 0.72 $1.95 billion $8.99 4.84

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A PulteGroup 15.02% 29.81% 16.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Second Street Capital and PulteGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.3% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PulteGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Second Street Capital and PulteGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A PulteGroup 0 4 7 1 2.75

PulteGroup has a consensus price target of $51.21, indicating a potential upside of 17.72%. Given PulteGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, indicating that its stock price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PulteGroup has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Second Street Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it controlled 228,296 lots, of which 109,078 were owned and 119,218 were under land option agreements. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup, Inc. was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

