Critical Review: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sow Good and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 1 3 3 0 2.29

Profitability

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.87%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Sow Good.

This table compares Sow Good and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Comstock Resources 12.80% 63.77% 12.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Comstock Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 16.06 $4.13 million N/A N/A Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 2.27 -$241.73 million $0.90 20.03

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

