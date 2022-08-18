CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFB. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

CFB opened at $14.49 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $220,444.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $281,194. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

