Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of CYRX opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

