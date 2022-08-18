CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.65. 119,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,685,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Specifically, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $153,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,473,187 shares of company stock worth $45,729,572. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTIC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

