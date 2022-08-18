CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CTS were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CTS by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in CTS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTS stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. CTS Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $43.05.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. CTS’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

