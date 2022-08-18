CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Raised to $58.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial cut their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.