Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Daily Journal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $264.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.75. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $242.00 and a 12-month high of $415.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Daily Journal

About Daily Journal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Daily Journal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.