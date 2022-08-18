Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Daily Journal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Daily Journal Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $264.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $364.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.75. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $242.00 and a 12-month high of $415.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Trading of Daily Journal
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
