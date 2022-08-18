Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Daktronics Stock Up 0.5 %
Daktronics stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.75 million, a PE ratio of 428.43 and a beta of 0.79. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.30%.
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
