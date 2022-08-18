Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stake Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNMR. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $10,693,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $7,384,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 331,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 217,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research note on Monday.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $516.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

