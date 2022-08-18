Darktrace (LON:DARK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 40.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

DARK stock opened at GBX 540.60 ($6.53) on Tuesday. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($12.12). The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -42.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 389.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Hurst purchased 55,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £202,950 ($245,227.16).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

