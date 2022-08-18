Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Adam Miller Sells 40,402 Shares of Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total value of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36).
Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66).
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total value of £32,654.34 ($39,456.67).
Deliveroo Stock Performance
Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 91.22 ($1.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Deliveroo
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
