Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Adam Miller Sells 40,402 Shares of Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total value of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36).

Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total value of £32,654.34 ($39,456.67).

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 91.22 ($1.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Deliveroo

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Beaufort Securities raised Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.20 ($1.66).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

