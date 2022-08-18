Dell Technologies (DELL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $6.97 or better EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.55-1.70 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

