Desjardins Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

AYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 12.0 %

Insider Activity at Aya Gold & Silver

AYA opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$813.57 million and a PE ratio of -215.28.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Robert Taub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,270,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,636,130.24.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.