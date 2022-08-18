Desjardins Comments on Bsr Reit’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Sunday, May 1st.
Bsr Reit Price Performance
Read More
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.