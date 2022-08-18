Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capreit in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$246.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

