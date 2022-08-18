Destination XL Group (DXLG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 105.72% and a net margin of 11.78%.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.