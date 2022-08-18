Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

DB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 72,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

