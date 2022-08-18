Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 233.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on DB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

