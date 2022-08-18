Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €23.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) has been given a €23.00 ($23.47) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DEQ. HSBC set a €22.50 ($22.96) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €26.16 ($26.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €13.26 ($13.53) and a 1-year high of €25.84 ($26.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.91.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

