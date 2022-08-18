Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.17) to GBX 266 ($3.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

DLG stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.62) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.90. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.55 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 318 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,083.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.50%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

