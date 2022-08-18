Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,679,000 after buying an additional 257,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,737,000 after buying an additional 219,914 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,274,000 after buying an additional 526,811 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,538,000 after purchasing an additional 366,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.