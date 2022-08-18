Dollar General (DG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Dollar General has set its FY 2022 guidance at $11.39-$11.59 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DG stock opened at $255.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.64. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 62.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

