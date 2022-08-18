Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $168.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.05. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after buying an additional 156,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,293,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.