Domo (DOMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.48. Domo has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Domo

DOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

