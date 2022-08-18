DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 24,322.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,452 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

DTM opened at $57.27 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

