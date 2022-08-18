Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after acquiring an additional 442,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after buying an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 851.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 61,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

EXP opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.90.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

