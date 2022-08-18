Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.19.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.