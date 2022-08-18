EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 1,736 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.32.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

