Elastic (ESTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $80.60 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,921,000 after buying an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.