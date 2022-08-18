Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 2.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $320.58 and last traded at $318.42. 57,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,584,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.31.
Specifically, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,893,758,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.
Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.1 %
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
See Also
