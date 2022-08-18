Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.50.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.