Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

