Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Employers were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth about $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Employers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Employers’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 13,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,504.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

