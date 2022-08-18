Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of EFR opened at C$7.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.11. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$5.56 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 796.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 36.15 and a quick ratio of 26.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert William Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 370,602 shares in the company, valued at C$2,758,501.87.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.