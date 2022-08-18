EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

ENS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:ENS opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,146,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in EnerSys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in EnerSys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in EnerSys by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

