Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 846,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 640.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,229.00.

Shares of GMVHF stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. Entain has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

