Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 65,114 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 122,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

