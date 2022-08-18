Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,296 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Down 1.3 %

BOX stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 1.14. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

