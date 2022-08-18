Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,879 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,890,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,664,000 after acquiring an additional 285,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,217,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

